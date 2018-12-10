Hive bulbs and smart plug deals: get 35% off now at Amazon

Hive produces excellent smart home products, including some of the very best smart bulbs and smart plugs on the market today.

Which is why this selection of Christmas discount deals over at Amazon has very much piqued out interest here at T3, which offer some of the best Hive products going with some seriously large price cuts.

Even the all-powerful Hive Hub, which is required for Hive smart home products to function properly, is discounted, meaning that if you've been thinking of jumping into Hive's smart home ecosystem you can do so right now and score discounts on every aspect of your setup.

Here are the details of the Hive deals in full:

Hive Active Smart Plug + Hive Lights Dimmable B22 Bayonet Smart Bulb | now £33.99 at Amazon | (was £51.99)

If you're looking to fill a bayonet fitting with a top smart bulb then this Hive B22 light with Hive Active Smart Plug bundle is definitely worth a look. You get the pair together for only £33.99, which is £18 lower than its regular price of £51.99. That's a straight -35% saving. As with other Hive products, the Hive Hub is required to control these via the Hive app.View Deal

Hive Active Smart Plug + Hive Light Dimmable E27 Screw Smart Bulb | now £33.99 at Amazon | (was £51.99)

On the other hand, if you are looking for screw fitted smart bulbs from Hive then this discounted bundle deal from Amazon should interest. You get the Hive E27 screw smart bulb along with the Hive Active Smart Plug with the same discount as in the deal above. Down to £33.99 from a normal price of £51.99. Be sure to pick up the Hive Hub, too, to enable control via the Hive phone app.View Deal

Hive Active Smart Plug - White | now £25.45 at Amazon | (was £39)

Rounding up this trilogy of great Hive deals is this tasty discount on the Hive Active Smart Plug. Amazon has the Alexa-compatible smart plug down to only £25.45 right now from its regular price of £39, a -35% price drop. Use with the excellent Hive Hub, which allows you to control all Hive devices via the Hive smartphone app.View Deal

Hive Hub | now £63.99 at Amazon | (was £80)

The Hive Hub is necessary to connect all your home's Hive smart products to and then control them via the Hive phone app. Luckily, it is currently discounted for Christmas over at Amazon, with it retailing right now for only £63.99, which is -20% compared to its normal price of £80. A perfect partner to pick up along with the above Hive smart home deals.View Deal

