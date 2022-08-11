Here's a big clue the Apple Watch Series 8 is imminent

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

We all know Apple is expected to announce a new smartwatch, called the Watch Series 8, alongside the iPhone 14 in a few weeks’ time. Now, we finally have some evidence of that becoming a reality.

It isn’t quite the Apple Store going offline for updates just yet – we’ll have to wait until the day itself for that particular bit of retail theatre – but it looks like Apple Watch Edition stock is running low.

The Edition is Apple’s premium, titanium-clad smartwatch, which costs hundreds of pounds more than the regular aluminium and stainless steel models, but has the same display, features and tech inside. But if you fancy one, you’ll have to wait, because it’s sold out on Apple’s UK and US websites.

Although still listed, complete with prices and various case sizes and strap options, no Apple Watch Edition is actually available to buy. Home delivery is unavailable, and they can’t be collected from Apple’s physical stores either.

This suggests Apple is clearing the way for a new model. But we don’t know for now whether there will be an Edition version of the Watch Series 8, or if it will be replaced by the rumoured Apple Watch Pro, set to arrive in September.

Instead of being a classy titanium number, the Watch Pro is rumoured to mark Apple’s first step into the adventure smartwatch space. Here, it will compete with Garmin, Polar and Casio’s G-Shock sub-brand, in a sector of the market where smartwatches are bigger, tougher and generally more expensive than what we’ve seen from Apple to date.

It’ll be interesting to see whether this new model – which we think should be called the Apple Watch Patagonia Edition – replaces the titanium Edition, or sits above it. All should be revealed in the next few weeks.