Help protect the ocean with Omega’s new Seamaster Diver 300M Nekton Edition

Omega’s latest addition to its iconic Seamaster range pays tribute to round-the-world yachtsman Sir Peter Blake, while contributing towards ocean protection.

Called the Seamaster Diver 300M Nekton Edition, the watch is the result of a partnership between Omega and Nekton, a not-for-profit research foundation committed to protecting the world’s oceans.

The Nekton Edition features a laser-ablated black ceramic dial that is matte finished with a polished wave design in positive relief, and a unidirectional rotating bezel made from grade five titanium.

The case back features an embossed Nekton submarine medallion, and the engraving of ‘Naiadlock, Diver 300M’, noting the watch’s water resistance. A screw-down crown is located at the three o’clock position, and is joined by a helium escape valve at 10 o’clock.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Omega) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Omega)

Inside, the Seamaster Nekton Edition is powered by the Master Chronograph Calibre 8806, with design flourishes including Geneva waves in arabesque and a rhodium-plated rotor and bridges. The automatic mechanical movement is certified to resist magnetic fields of 15,000 gauss.

A research submersible used by the team at Nekton was called Seamaster 2, named in tribute of the boat skippered by the late Blake, who was an advocate of ocean conservation and a friend of Omega.

Omega is producing two versions of the Nekton Edition. One with an integrated black rubber strap and polished-brushed buckle to compliment the black ceramic dial, and the other with a stainless steel bracelet for a dressier look. The Swiss watchmaker says purchasing the timepiece is to “play a part in the protection of the world’s oceans.”