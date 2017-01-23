Have Nokia’s Snapdragon 835 smartphone and hefty iPad Pro like tablet just leaked?

Nokia appears to be working hard on some soon-to-be revealed smarts

By

Nokia now has the power to release smartphones once more and it’s reportedly due to unveil a flagship handset soon. New leaks suggest there is an Apple iPad Pro level tablet due to appear also.


The tablet, leaked on GFXBench, is a hefty 18.4-inch device. It appears to come with an octa-core Snapdragon processor with Adreno 540 GPU, suggesting it’ll be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 CPU running the show. 


That should be backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage plus 12-megapixel cameras in the front and back. This is also expected to come with a SIM option for always-on connectivity.


Also leaked, this time directly from Nokia officially, was what’s thought to be the new flagship smartphone’s CPU. Nokia answered questions on China’s Weibo saying that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 will be running the new handset, but the company still needs time for it to be public-ready.


Nokia, owned by HMD Global, is expected to make a host of announcements at Mobile World Congress in late February this year.

Nokia smartphone comeback due for February 2017


via Phonearena

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.