5 hand washing steps you should be following

To ensure your hands are properly clean, there are certain hand washing steps you need to be following. Read on for a definitive guide to how to wash your hands properly.

Right now there's an international hand sanitizer gel shortage. But that's not the end of the world: experts at the Centres of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and NHS agree that washing your hands with soap and water is actually a better way to get rid of germs anyway. (If you find it's drying your skin out, take a look at our guide to the best hand creams.)

The caveat here is that you have to wash your hands properly – a quick rinse and a cursory squirt of soap isn't going to cut it. There are a series of hand washing steps you need to follow to remove dirt, grease and microbes thoroughly (scroll down for a demo video). Here's the short version.

1. Wet your hands

Do this with clean running water. While it might feel nicer to use warm water, scientifically cold seems to be just as effective in getting your hands clean. Turn the tap off after you've done this to avoid wasting water.

2. Apply soap and work into a lather

This can be either liquid soap or bar soap. Work the lather into the backs of your hands, between your fingers and underneath your nails.

3. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds

Scrub your soapy hands to get all the dirt and germs off – there are certain motions you can do here (explained more thoroughly below). This stage should last at least 20 seconds – which is as long as it takes to sing 'Happy Birthday' twice.

4. Rinse your hands

Get all the soap off by rinsing your hands thoroughly using clean running water (hot or cold).

5. Dry your hands

Dry using a clean towel or hand drier.

Hand washing steps: The long version

During the 20 seconds you're 'scrubbing your hands', there are certain hand washing steps to follow to make sure you're getting your entire hands clean. Scroll down to watch the NHS demonstration video, or read on for a written explanation.

1. Rub hands together, palm to palm

2. Rub hands together, palm to back of hand

Place one hand on top of the other, palm to back of hand, and rub together, using the fingers of one hand to clean between the fingers of the other. Swap hands and repeat.

3. Rub backs of fingers into palms

Use a sideways twisting motion to clean.

4. Grip and rub your thumb

Use one hand to grip your opposite thumb, then twist to clean. Repeat for both hands.

5. Rub tips of fingers into opposite palm

Repeat this step for both hands.

Here's the full sequence in action. It should take you about as long as it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice.

References: CDC and NHS guidelines.