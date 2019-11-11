HALF PRICE Oakley glasses: cast your eyes over these CRC Black Friday deals

The Chain Reaction Cycles pre Black Friday 'Black Friday Sales' is raging on! We are on the second week now, and there are some pretty solid deals flying around on the website, including these up to half price Oakley deals, with many brand new glasses discounted off significantly.

• Shop the discounted Oakley range on Chain Reaction Cycles – up to 51% off selected glasses, prices from £19.50

The sale includes mainly cycling glasses, let it be road cycling or MTB, but between you and me, the shaded MTB glasses can also be used as skiing googles too, since many of them have 100% UV protection.

Even better, some of the pricier glasses can also be purchased through PayPal Credit, which very often means you can delay the payment a few months and also pay in instalments.

Oakley Radar EV Path Tour de France Sunglasses AW19 | Sale price £90 | Was £180 | Save £90 (50%) on Chain Reaction Cycles

Oakley's Radar EV Path Tour de France Sunglasses come with a taller lens than the original Radar EV sunglasses – extending the range of view in the upper peripheral region. The plutonite lens offers impact protection, too. The lightweight O-Matter frame is flexible whilst also being durable. Winter season ready!View Deal

Oakley Split Time Prizm Road | Sale price £70 | Was £140 | Save £70 (50%) on Chain Reaction Cycles

The lenses are made of plutonite, a material able to withstand impacts and abrasions. The Oakley Split Time Prizm Road glasses also screen 100% of harmful UV light rays. The frame is made of Oakley’s patented O-Matter material with C-5 temples which blend together to create a durable construction that is also lightweight for prolonged comfort on the road.View Deal

Oakley Front Line Goggles - Prizm Lens | Sale price £107.25 | Was £165 | Save £57.75 (35%) on Chain Reaction Cycles

These goggles come with Oakley’s latest Prizm lenses which have been designed to give you an improved level of lens optics. Oakley have used Flexible O Matter technology to craft the Front Line Goggle’s chassis to ensure that the goggles conform to your face. The 50mm wide strap with silicone beads has also been designed to give you a secure fit on any helmet.View Deal

Black Friday deals