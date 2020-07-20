How to return to the gym safely: gym owner tells you how

We kept ourselves busy doing home workouts but the time has come to return to the gyms, finally! And if you want to make sure you won't get infected as soon as you step inside the gym, you should follow the advice of James Stark, owner of Starks Fitness, so we can safely assume what he is talking about when it comes to gym safety.

Understandably, there will be some changes when you return to your local gym but at least mask wearing won't be mandatory. You can still considering donning a UA SportsMask once they are ready to purchase. We would also recommend being extra safe and wear gym gloves too so you can minimise skin exposure to barbells and dumbells. Wearing gloves will also make it less likely you'll touch your face when you work out.

As for gym clothing, make sure you keep your gym clothes separate from your everyday clothes and you wash them often. In your gym bag, have a separate compartment for gym clothes and workout shoes and definitely keep them away from your post-workout snacks, let them be protein bars or beef/vegan jerkies. Avoid communal water fountains and bring your own gym water bottle to the church of iron.

As for James' tips, you can find them below.

1. Make sure the equipment has been properly cleaned

It's more important than ever for machines and weights to be wiped down between uses and deep cleaned after hours. So, "have a conversation with the gym about its new cleaning policy," James says.

Gyms should have staff in place to clean pieces of equipment between patrons, you might also bring your own Clorox wipes or bottle of spray to disinfect machines before you use them — but again, you should give the product 10 minutes to work its magic. And we hear you, 10 minutes could feel like an eternity waiting for an equipment but this time is required to make sure machines are safe to use. This is just the new normal for now, unfortunately.

(Image credit: Starks Fitness)

2. Practice social distancing

Gyms will have prepped hard to ensure that social distancing is achievable no matter the model that they run – government guidelines have stated that 2 meters are a must and if this isn’t achievable then perhaps that possibly isn’t the place for you. This might be a blessing in disguise for most gymgoers as with social distancing, we might be able to avoid buff blokes breathing down our necks as we try to finish our last set of dumbbell curls on the preacher curl machine.

3. Bring your own supplies

Most gyms will have safety equipment such as hand sanitizer, paper towel and disinfectant. What they might not have now is a towel service so be sure to bring your own towel to wipe away the sweat to stop any unwanted sweat from flying all over the place.

4. Ventilation

Making sure that the gym has adequate ventilation will help keep you cool but in a safe environment. Having a room with fresh air is very important when training indoors and ensuring that the room is adequate supplied with fresh air. And you'll need all the air for all the HIIT classes you're going to do.

(Image credit: Starks Fitness)

Field example: how Straks Fitness is dealing with gym reopening

Starks Fitness has created a flow system to ensure that social distancing is applied at all times and it starts right when you enter the gym: for everyone's delight, you will be greeted with a temperature check and a station to sanitize your hands upon entry.

As well as that, you will also be issued a pod where you will find clean disinfected kit that you will use for the duration of your session, including your own kettlebells, dumbbells, bars weights and bands and more. You even get a blue roll!

Since Starks Fitness doesn't like to leave anything to chance, the gyms' ventilation systems have recently been serviced too. When the session has been concluded you will be directed out of the gym from the exit door. As is let out, not kicked out, just to clarify.

