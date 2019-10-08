The Gucci Grip watch is the perfect accessory to channel 70s skate culture

The Gucci Grip, a watch inspired by 1970's skate culture, was, without doubt, one of the highlights of Baselworld earlier in the year. The collection comprises four quartz timepieces, each one featuring a rounded square case with three windows, in which three white rotating disks indicate the hour, minute, and date respectively.

We hear you asking, 'but why is it called Gucci Grip?' Well, according to Gucci, the name 'Grip' not only relates to the way the timepiece fits snug to your wrist but is also a reference to the grip tape used on a skateboard.

The Gucci Grip is now available to buy in the UK, with prices starting at £1,150.

The headline model features a yellow gold PVD case and yellow gold PVD bracelet, both engraved with Gucci’s signature Interlocking G logo.

If you're after something a little more subtle, you can pick up the same model with a steel case and bracelet.

Adding a sophisticated and luxurious touch of colour to the line, two further editions are offered with coloured calf leather straps: green with a steel case, or bordeaux with a yellow gold PVD case.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gucci) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Gucci) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Gucci)

With a slim case with measures just 35mm in diameter, the Grip is the perfect choice for men or women who appreciate clean yet eye-catching designs with vintage appeal.

We love how clear the watch face is, making it easy to read the time, despite being a bold, irregular design.

You can check out the models on sale below: