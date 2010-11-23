Gran Turismo 5 release price just £7.47 at Asda

GT5 delays to come to an end as game readies for launch

With the global launch of Gran Turismo 5 now just a few short hours away and the five-year long wat imposed on eager gamers all but over, supermarket giant Asda has announced it will offer the ultimate racing sim for just £7.47.

More than 200 Asda stores will be open at midnight to offer ultra keen Gran Turismo fans the opportunity to grab themselves a copy of the franchise's fifth instalment at the earliest opportunity for as little as £7.47 as long as they are willing to trade in one of a select range of recently release games.

Gamers looking to make use of the sub-£8 Gran Turismo 5 deal, an offer which will run for 11 days following launch until Saturday December 4th, will have to trade in a copy of either Assassin's Creed Brotherhood, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit or Star Wars Force Unleashed 2. Customers looking to pick up a copy of the game on its own will have to fork out £39.47.

Are you one of the lucky gamers who have already reeived their pre-ordered copies of Gran Turismo 5 or will you be hitting the highstreet tomorrow in search of the best GT5 bargain?

Let us know via the T3 Twitter and Facebook feeds and stay tuned to T3.com for all the latest on the launch of Gran Turismo 5 including the full T3 review and verdict.