Grab the Apple iMac 21.5-inch 4K with $200 off at Best Buy this Black Friday

The day is finally here: Black Friday 2019 has arrived and with it some amazing deals on all the consumer products you've had your eye on for a while but they were too expensive. This year is looking like it's going to be the biggest one yet, too, so keep your eyes peeled over the whole weekend and into Cyber Monday.

T3 has compiled all of the best deals into one place, having spent weeks preparing and scouring the web for the best of the best. We've got every angle covered: consumer electronics, kitchenware, toys, audio equipment, fitness stuff, clothing, and more. You name it, we've got a cracking deal on it.

One such deal is this 21.5-inch Retina Apple iMac, available with a $200 discount at Best Buy right now, the kind of deal you only see on these kind of weekends.

Apple iMac (21.5-inch 4K, Intel Core i3, 1TB) | Was $1,299.99 | Sale price $1,099.99 | Available now at Best Buy

Apple's desktop lineup is, we think, the best in the world and the 21.5-inch model is perfect for people who want one but also want to have space on their desk.View Deal

If you've been looking for a new desktop, you definitely won't be going wrong if you get the 21-inch iMac. The version here has a 3.6GHz Intel Core i3 processor, giving you plenty of oomph, alongside a spacious 1TB hard drive, and 8GB of RAM. The overall package is stunning, with a tapered edge to make it look sleek on a desk.

While the most intensive tasks are likely beyond this desktop, there's a lot you'll be able to do, especially with the latest version of macOS on board.

We seriously recommend taking the plunge into the iMac owning world with this stellar deal from Best Buy.