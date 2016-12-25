Got a new iOS or Android device? Here's all the guides, accessories, and apps you need to get started

It's Christmas Day! And with any luck, you've just unwrapped a shiny new smartphone, tablet or smartwatch. You lucky thing.
If you've turned it on, set it up, but are wondering what to do next - we've got you covered.
Here you'll find tips and tricks for your new device, as well as some much have accessories, apps and cases to spend your Christmas money on!
Best Cases
Got a new smartphone for Christmas? The first thing you're going to want to do is slap a protective case on it. It'll only end in tears if you don't!
Samsung S7: These are the best Samsung Galaxy S7 cases
iPhone 7: These are the best iPhone 7 cases
iPhone 6S: These are the best iPhone 6S cases
iPhone SE: These are the best iPhone SE cases
Best Apps
Right, that's protection sorted; now you need to fill that new device up with apps. We've got every device here covered, with some more specific needs as well, such as the best sat nav apps, and photo editing apps.
iOS: These are the best iOS apps
10 awesome augmented reality apps that are out-of-this-world
Find your inner Spielberg with these movie-making phone apps
Top iPhone 7 photo apps: edit and tweak your images like a pro
7 stellar gadgets and apps for starry-eyed astronomers
The best VR apps for the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and Samsung Gear VR
Best Accessories
Now you've got a new device there are so many ways to personalise the experience. You can get charging docks, watch straps, matching bluetooth headphones. Check out the best accessories here:
iPhone 7 Lightning and Bluetooth Accessories:
Tips and Tricks
Now it's time to master your new device. Here we've collected guides and features which might teach you a thing or two.
Android Nougat: 7 Tips to make the most of Android
Smartphone tricks to impress your friends
Tips for Kindle:
