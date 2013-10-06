Google's Chrome OS is being built into Windows 8

Google has reportedly been working to build its Chrome OS within Windows 8 "Metro" mode

First reported by The Verge, Google has published a developer version of Chrome which sees the Chrome browser transformed into Chrome OS to run within Windows 8's "Metro" mode.

Following the release of the latest Chrome update which sees Chrome apps grouped together forming a web-based platform, it appears Google has been working on running the Chrome OS interface within Windows 8 Start Screen rather than running on the desktop.

In the new dev channel, features such as the app launcher currently available in the Chrome browser, multiple browsers windows, sports the Chrome OS design, and a shelf of Google services; Gmail, Google +, Docs, Chrome etc. snapped to the bottom, left, or right are all built-in.

The Linux-based operating system would run in Windows 8's "Metro" mode which currently enables web browsers to run as a default.

This is only available for Windows 8 and not Windows RT.

It is currently unknown whether this Chrome OS dev channel, uploaded to 'The Chromium Projects', will become stable for Windows 8, or when this would happen.

Source: The Verge

Image: The Verge