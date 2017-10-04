Google Pixelbook takes on Surface and iPad Pro with its own Pixelbook Pen

The Pixelbook Pen enables you to circle words, write, take notes and more

Google isn’t messing about on the laptop front this time, with a brand new 12-inch Google Pixelbook that has some pretty impressive specs. It also has the Google Assistant built-in - it even has a Google Assistant key. 

The new Intel Core i5 or i7 laptop predictably runs Chrome OS and tales on the Microsoft Surface Book with a touchscreen laptop that can be fully 360-degree flipped. Files are stored locally as well as in the cloud. 

And yes, there's a £99/$99 Pixelbook Pen enables stylus controls on the display, produced in partnership with Wacom. Ooooh watch out Apple Pencil

The Pixelbook will launch in the US and UK and come with 128GB storage and the Core i5 for £999/$999, £1,199/$1,199 for 256GB and then £1699/$1,699 for a souped up 512GB Core i7 version. 

