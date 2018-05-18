Google Pixel Watch: This Wear OS watch could destroy the Apple Watch when it comes to battery life

Up until now Wear OS (previously Android Wear) has appeared to be a side project for Google, but it looks like that might be about to change with a new flagship device called the Pixel Watch.

Apple Watch, watch out!

It makes sense, Google build the flagship Pixel phones to show off everything Android can do, so why wouldn't they do the same for Wear OS?

It's long been expected Google would do something like this, but recent rumours have added fuel to the fire.

The report comes from reliable Twitter leaker Evleaks. He claims that alongside the third generation Pixel smartphone, and second-gen Pixel Buds, Google will introduce a Pixel Watch.

This information comes from a "trusted source".

You can see the Tweet below:

Besides the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and second-gen Pixel Buds, a reliable source tells me -- with high confidence -- that Google's fall hardware event will also introduce a Pixel-branded watch. Have a great summer!10 May 2018

This suggests we'll see the flagship Wear OS watch at the brand's annual event in autumn (usually October).

Other details are scant, but Senior director of wearables at Qualcomm, Pankaj Kedia, previously said the chipset manufacturer is working on a next generation processor for upcoming smartwatches.

It'll be a successor to the Snapdragon Wear 2100, and available in a new flagship watch before Christmas.

Was the Pixel Watch the flagship he was talking about?

Three variants?

Leaked codenames suggest Google is preparing a total of three smartwatches, although it's currently unclear whether these are different sized models, LTE/Non-LTE models, or completely different designs.

The smartwatches in development follow Google's traditional, fishy, naming scheme, with "Ling", "Triton" and "Sardine" monikers.

It's reported that Google has been working on this smartwatch project for more than a year, and the devices are currently in the second level of design verification.

New processor and better battery life

It is known that the Google Pixel watches will be based on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform.

In terms of power, this is similar to what is currently available in smartwatches. The main advantage of the Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform is the use of a new power management solution.

Developed under the name 'Blackghost', this low energy chip could run continuously whilst the main processor is only used when the device is in active use.

The could make way for a voice assistant which is always listening, and 'always-on' displays which use less power.

It will also introduce a number of new power-saving modes, so longer times in between charges can be achieved. The nightly charging of the Apple Watch is still one of the most cited reasons people won't buy the smartwatch.

Google really wants to catch up with Apple, and, in terms of technology at least, these changes could be enough.

In the past, though, Wear OS manufacturers have struggled to make a stylish smartwatch people are actually willing to wear (one reason the Apple Watch so successful). Will Google be able to achieve similar success?

Source: WinFuture

