Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch: How to watch the live stream and what we expect

The Google Pixel 6 live stream channel is already up and running ahead of the official Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Fall Launch event on October 19.

Few questions now concerning both phones' features following successive leaks and retailer mishaps that have surfaced online, which do seem to factor into Google’s Pixel-related marketing strategy. Beyond the Pixel reveal, Google is likely to roll out other products, too. We've pulled together all the details ahead of this year's show, plus how to stream the event as new products are revealed.

When is Google's Pixel Fall Launch event?

On 19 October 2021 at 10am PT (1pm ET/6pm BST), Google has scheduled the Pixel Fall Launch event.

(Image credit: Google)

How do I stream the Pixel Fall Launch event?

A pre-recorded stream of the show will be available for users to watch, which has a separate placeholder site, which is already live and online. These links are easily misplaced in the pre-event frenzy of trying to keep things organized, so it's always best to save the link as a bookmark ahead of the show.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

What new products are expected at the Pixel Fall Launch event

Beyond the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, there’s been a large amount of speculation around Google releasing a Pixel smartwatch. It hasn’t happened yet; it’s probably unlikely to happen on October 19, but it’s one to keep in mind as we approach the event as it would certainly be an unexpected release.

Similarly, rumors have ebbed and flowed all year over Google’s first foray into the foldable mobile sector with the Pixel Fold. This year, the best foldable phones have lurched forward in terms of functionality and durability, so Google's entrance into the sector is something to relish, especially if it can translate the successes of its Pixel-line into the foldable format without sacrificing the user experience.

Domestically, what can we expect from Google on the smart home front? It's quite hard to say: there's the possibility that we could see some new Nest smart speakers, but with Google recently launching several new Nest cameras, such a new range would've surely launched alongside these. Then there's the possibility of a new Nest thermostat, which is overdue a refresh. Some of these devices would blindside us if they did get released, so it feels unlikely given the absence of robust rumors surrounding them. Either way, there's not long to go until the big day, where all will be revealed.