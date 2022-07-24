Google Pixel Buds Pro launch next week with this huge AirPods-style upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Google's best true wireless earbuds, the Google Pixel Buds Pro, launch next week alongside the Google Pixel 6a. And in addition to the usual features you'd expect from a premium pair of headphones, the Pro have a really important new feature. It's called audio switching and it means Android Bluetooth buds will have a very similar automatic switching feature to Apple's AirPods Pro.

The feature is based on the existing Fast Pair tech that we've seen in many Bluetooth earbuds, but it's designed to deliver a more seamless experience: for example, if you're watching a TV show on your Android tablet and a call comes in on your Android phone, your Google Pixel Buds Pro will automatically switch to the phone.

Pixel Buds Pro are available for pre-order now and will ship from 28 July.

What audio switching will and won't do

Don't worry. Your Google Pixel Buds Pro won't ping you every time your phone or other device has a new notification. It's smarter than that, analysing the sound to work out what it is and whether it's something you're going to want to listen to. And there'll be a banner on your device enabling you to cancel the switch if you don't want it to happen.

I think this is a great feature, and it's been one of the big selling points for Apple's headphones such as my AirPods Max: I really love the way my headphones know what I'm doing and switch to the appropriate device without any messing about. So this is a great upgrade for Android music fans – and not just Pixel buying ones. Although this technology is coming to the Google Pixel Buds Pro first, it's not exclusive to Google: although no model details have been announced just yet, Google says that both JBL and Sony will be including the new switching system in "select models".