Google Pixel 6 Pro phone case images hint at handset's camera array layout

While we already have a good idea of how the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are going to look, the details of their specifications were unknown. However, thanks to new pictures posted by a phone case manufacturer, we have a better idea of the camera array for the devices.

On the renders provided by Jon Prosser of the Pixel 6 Pro, we saw a large speed bump-like camera array with three generic lenses and an LED flash. However, on the new images, we get a lot more detail. There are still three camera lenses, but they come in a range of shapes and sizes, along with various holes and sensors.

The first lens appears to be a fairly standard design. This is likely the main camera and an upgrade on the 12.2MP dual-pixel unit in the Pixel 5. While I doubt we will see a 50MP or 108MP sensor as in its competitors, we are likely to see a wider aperture, for better low light shooting. However, Google could use a 50MP sensor to create a quad-pixel 12.2MP camera.

The second lens is smaller and is likely the ultra-wide-angle lens. This would also fit with the second lens on the Pixel 5. Again, I don’t expect this to change much in resolution from the 16MP but I would expect the aperture to improve – maybe to f/1.8.

The third lens is far more interesting. Firstly as the Pixel 5 didn’t have one, but secondly because it’s square. We have seen square lenses before – in the Huawei P40+ and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. These are both huge telephoto lenses that use a periscope design to allow the elements to sit parallel with the phone. A 5x or even 10x optical zoom is possible here, which could mean up to 100x digital zoom.

From what we know of the renders, the Pixel 6 will only feature two of the three cameras from the Pixel 6 Pro, and it’s most likely to be the telephoto lens that is missing.

Slashgear, who first shared the images, say that it looks like there’s no LiDAR sensor here, but to me it looks like the sensor between the main and ultra-wide camera could be the LiDAR, with its two eyes. There’s clearly an LED flash and microphone hole to the right and just to the left of it is another sensor. It’s possible that this is a depth camera that works with the LiDAR sensor, or just part of the phase detection autofocus.

It looks like there are black and silver versions of the camera array bump in the new images. Though it’s difficult to tell how much is actually the case, this would suggest that a black version of the Pixel 6 Pro could have a silver camera array.

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are expected to launch this fall. If this is a sign of what is coming, I can’t wait to see them.