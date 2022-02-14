Google Nest Cam and Nest Hub bundle deal cuts £40 off cost

T3 is a huge advocate of smart home technology as it makes living your best life easier and more convenient. Google has a great range of smart home products and right here its excellent Nest Hub (2nd Gen) and Nest Cam (indoor, wired) are discounted in a great bundle deal.

View the Google Nest Hub and Nest Cam bundle deal

The bundle can be bagged over a the official Google Store, which takes the price of the products down from £179.98 to £139.98. The Nest Hub is a fantastic smart home hub, letting you control all your smart products (such as the Nest Cam) through it, as well as play videos and music, read the news and recipes, set alarms, check the weather report make video calls and much more.

The Nest Cam, meanwhile, lets you keep an eye on your home even when you're out and about, with it automatically sending notifications to your phone if people or animals are seen, for example. For those looking to protect their home and stay informed it's a brilliant.

We really rate this deal at T3.com, as we love both these products, so the idea you can get them for less definitely appeals.

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) + Nest Cam (indoor, wired): was £179.98, now £139.98 at Google Store

This is a great smart home bundle deal. That's because it partners the well-reviewed Nest Cam (indoor, wired) with the equally well-reviewed Google Nest Hub (2nd gen) and then cuts their price by £40. You can control everything about your smart home, including the Nest Cam, through the Hub, which is available in four different colourways, too.

If you like the idea of getting a smart home hub for your home but aren't so fussed about adding in a smart security camera, then you can see the best prices on just the Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) in the deals chart below.

Like the idea of buying this bundle and then jumping into the world of smart lighting, sensors and doorbells? Well, then be sure to scope out T3's best smart bulbs, best smart sensors and best video doorbell buying guides for plenty of great recommendations.