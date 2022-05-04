Google I/O 2022 what to expect: 4 things I want to see from Google's tech showcase

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Google I/O is the web giant's annual developer conference – hosted from the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, from 11th to 12th May this year – which features keynotes around Google's core software and hardware products.

For 2022 I expect it'll mean some fairly big things, not only in terms of Android, but also on the hardware front. There's long been rumours of a new all-Google wearable, plus talk around the latest Pixel phone. Here's what I think will surface...

Pictured: Google Pixel 5a, which was released in 2021 (Image credit: Steve Hemmerstoffer)

1. Google Pixel 6a

The 'a' model in the Pixel line of mobile phones is effectively the 'lite' version; the baby model if you will. And it's widely thought that the Google Pixel 6a will be announced at I/O 2022 – skirting the delays that plagued its 5a predecessor back in 2021.

I think it makes perfect sense that the 6a will arrive at the show: there's been ample time for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to make their mark, so if you've not been lured in by those handsets and have been waiting for something more affordable, but cut from the same cloth in terms of appearance, the Pixel 6a has to be just the ticket.

What to expect from the Pixel 6a? If it's following in the footsteps of previous generations then I think it'll look a lot like the Pixel 6, albeit with less premium cameras, but I do think Google will continue to push Tensor, its chipset, to promote all things Google across the full range – so no major cut in power terms.

Pictured: an older concept image of what the Pixel Watch could look like (Image credit: James Tsai)

2. Google Pixel Watch

This one has long been talked about: a proper Google smartwatch. It's already broken cover with Samsung Galaxy Watch 4-beating hardware – so I can't see any reason why Google I/O wouldn't be the launch site for Goog's all-new and all-important wearable.

Exactly how Google intends to sell the watch is the big question though. I've used plenty of Wear OS devices in the past, which are fine enough, but there's never quite that Apple Watch level of seamlessness that you get from the non-Android competitor.

Will the Google Pixel Watch be the device to bring an all-new OS, or at least the next steps for where Wear OS will be headed? I'd like to think so. Google really needs the Pixel Watch to have a unique selling point to separate it from those other wearables out there. Perhaps it'll have features specific for the Pixel phones series, with other Android devices getting only a cut of the experience?

Pictured: Google's Android 12 showcasing themes, as released in 2021 (Image credit: Google)

3. Android 13

I think this one is a guarantee: every year Google uses I/O to launch its next-gen Android software update, showcasing what's coming to the latest and greatest Android phones and tablets in the near future. As ever, it's another way to promote Pixel as the devices to first receive the update, although I'd expect to see Samsung and maybe some other makers also high up that list too.

What can you expect from Android 13? I suspect it'll bring design tweaks, to establish that it's the latest stand-out software solution, along with a better lock screen with more accessible controls for Google Home, 'now playing' screen, and better independent volume adjustments.

I'd really like to see Google offer dual app support for dual SIM devices, something that's long been in Huawei, Xiaomi and umpteen other makers' software over Android for years.

Pictured: Google Pixel 6 series, launched in 2021 (Image credit: Google)

4. Google Pixel 7

Okay, so I'm turning this one on its head here. I absolutely do not expect to see the Pixel 7 at I/O 2022. It's just far too early in the phone's lifecycle for another champion flagship to be revealed – even teased, to be honest.

Plus, let's not forget, there's all manner of chip shortages and Google will, no doubt, be looking to bolster its power around its own silicon, the Tensor chip, to make the Pixel 7 series the most powerful and attractive in its history. But I think that involves a bit of patience for sure – so watch out around October time to see what ol' Goog has got up its sleeve.

Google I/O 2022: In summary

All in all, I suspect Google I/O 2022 will be the biggest deal for quite some years. After various hardware delays in 2021, this is the year the web giant wants to set things right, while also doubling down on presenting its ecosystem as a fully considered front-to-back operation that can stand up against Apple's well-established competition.