Google I/O 2022: where to watch the livestream and the new Pixels to expect

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Google I/O 2022, the tech giant's annual showcase, is just hours away and promises all kinds of Google goodies. We're expecting to see some interesting new hardware as well as more details of Android 13, and we think this year's show could be the biggest one in years. So how can you tune in and what can you expect?

How to watch the Google I/O 2022 keynote

The keynote speech will kick off proceedings at 10.00AM PDT on 11 May, which is 6PM in the UK. If you can't make it to the Shoreline Ampitheater in California there's a live stream on YouTube, which we've included below.

Google I/O 2022: what to expect

Android 13

This one's a shoo-in: Google I/O is all about Android every year, and this year it's the turn of Android 13 to take centre stage. The software that'll power the best Android phones later this year has lots of interface improvements, more accessible controllers for Google Home and a host of performance and efficiency improvements.

Google Pixel Watch

Google is embarking on a big health and fitness push this year, and the forthcoming Google Pixel Watch is a big part of that. We already know what it looks like thanks to a suspiciously well timed leak, and we've seen a lot of the specifications too. It's up there spec-wise with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Apple Watch Series 7, so it could well be one of the best smartwatches you can buy this year.

A new Google Pixel phone

It seems rather early for Google to show us a Pixel 7, but that doesn't mean it won't have a successor to the Pixel 6. We're expecting to see a Google Pixel 6A with similar processing power but perhaps slightly reduced camera hardware and a lower price too. Like the other Pixels the Pixel 6A is expected to have Google's Tensor system inside so it should be nice and fast.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Google's swinging for the best wireless earbuds title with the next generation of Pixel Buds, which we expect to be called the Pixel Buds Pro. However, it's possible that these earbuds might not launch until later this year alongside the Pixel 7: that also fits with reports that they'll take advantage of the improved audio technology inside Android 13, which won't be released for some months yet.