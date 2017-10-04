Google Home Max is the new, beefier version of Google Home with '20x the audio power'

Google has announced the Google Home Max, a speaker with '20 times the audio power' of Google Home. Obviously, it has Google Assistant built-in.
It's available from December like Apple's HomePod and will launch in the US only at first for $399.
Read more: Google Home Max review: premium sound quality at a princely price
It features Smart Sound, a new sound feature powered by Google AI that maps the sound to your room.
It also supports Voice Match, so it can play your own individual playlists and comes with a year's subscription to YouTube Red.
Max also supports Cast, Bluetooth or stereo aux input. You can change the orientation of the speaker to suit.
We'll have more on this story later.