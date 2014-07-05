GOkey smart keyring: charger, locator and flash drive

GOkey is a multi-purpose smart keyring that can charge devices, store your data, find your keys and locate your phone.

GOkey may well be the ultimate keychain companion as it aims to solve a lot of life's problems in one swift go.

GOkey is a cool new accessory that can give your smartphone up to 2 hours of extra battery life and serve as a USB cable to sync and charge your phone from any computer.

The smart keyring also has a built-in locator that connects over Bluetooth, enabling you to track the GPS location of your smartphone or keys.

It also serves as a flash drive, with 32GB of memory available to store things like music, videos and files.

GOkey has only just ended its campaign on crowdfunding website Indiegogo where it smashed its target and raised nearly $1 million more than its $40,000 goal.

The keychain accessory is expected to cost $69 when it lands in stores offering either Lightning or micro USB connectivity, meaning you can use it with your iPhone, Android, or Windows devices.

GOkey will come in three different storage options of 8GB, 16GB and 32GB and is currently slated to ship in January 2015.