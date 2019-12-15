Godfall: First PS5-exclusive launch title announced from Borderlands creators

Plenty of PS5 games have either been heavily rumoured or all but announced for the console, but now we have cast-iron confirmation of a PS5-exclusive launch title: Godfall. Created by Borderlands developer Gearbox Publishing and Counterplay Games, a California studio which worked on God of War, Godfall has been officially announced for "holiday 2020".

On the PlayStation blog, Counterplay Games CEO Kevin Lee said:

"Our goal with Godfall is to reforge fantasy ARPG-style loot progression and third-person melee combat into a whole new genre: The Looter-Slasher. Namely, our game is uniquely one-part gear driven and one-part player-skill driven.

"Godfall retains the desire for offense-oriented, mastery-driven combat, rewarding you with head-turning, powerful loot that then inspires your next set of character builds."

It sounds like the drive to grind for loot will continue into the next generation of gaming. Lee claims a new genre called the "looter-slasher" has been created with Godfall, which sounds like it mixes frenetic melee combat with a Borderlands-esque drive to acquire new kit.

Godfall was announced at the Games Awards 2019 (the same event Microsoft chose to unveil the Xbox Series X) with a brief, but exciting launch trailer. Check it out below:

The next-gen graphics are on full display in the destructive, complex environments here, as three unnamed protagonists square off against... some sort of multi-headed dragon in the clouds. Godfall is rumoured to support co-op play for up to three people, which has the potential to turn simple hack'n'slash gameplay into something more than the some of its parts.

Lee said: "Godfall’s designed from the ground up with co-op in mind. You can play the entire game in solo, duo or trio. Your enemies will respond dynamically, mutating their behavior and attack patterns based on your group size. Our goal for co-op is stronger together, and fun for all."

If Godfall can use the PS5's big brains to create responsive, intelligent enemies and adapt to co-operative strategies, we might have something truly special on our hands. We'll know more for sure once the console itself is revealed, as we'll be able to get a greater understanding of its capabilities.

