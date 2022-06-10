God of War Ragnarok release date to be announced very soon, says credible report

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sony's highly anticipated God of War Ragnarok video game is reportedly scheduled to launch in November this year.

That's according to Bloomberg (opens in new tab), which has shared an official release date of the PS5 and PS4 title will be announced later this month. This information comes from two sources close to the matter.

This counteracts a recent report from Gamereactor yesterday, which suggested that God of War Ragnarok was internally delayed to 2023. The Sony Santa Monica developed title is officially still scheduled for 2022 but rumours have been building that a delay is imminent. This has now been squashed by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, a well-known insider in the games industry who often get these dates correct.

T3 has reached out to Sony for comment.

The most recent update was given in April by Sony Santa Monica's Cory Barlog, where the creative director of the studio explained that "something cool is coming" however the game is not "ready to be shown" just yet.

"We haven't said a lot about this. That's because everybody is heads down, hard at work. We are perfectionists. Everyone's tightening up the graphics on level three, there is so much going on right now that I just wish we could share it with you but it's just not ready to be shown," Barlog said at the time.

"But I guarantee you the moment, the very second that we have something that we're ready to share, we're going to share it with you. Because we don't want to hold any of this back, so please hold tight."

Originally announced in September 2020 as part of the PlayStation 5 2020 showcase, God of War Ragnarok was given a 2021 release date. It was then delayed from June 2021 to 2022 with very little information being shared since last September.