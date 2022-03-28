God of War: Ragnarok release date gets an update

The PS5 and PS4 exclusive is still expected sometime in 2022, says Sony Santa Monica

God of War Ragnarok art
(Image credit: Sony Santa Monica)
Matthew Forde
By
published

God of War: Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated releases of 2022 with many hoping to see the conclusion to Kratos and Atreus' story in the upcoming video game. Now almost four months into the year, a further update has been provided on its progress.

Coming directly from the community and social manager at Sony Santa Monica (via Twitter), it has been reconfirmed that God of War: Ragnarok will come out in 2022. While no date outside of that has been revealed, this will still be reassuring news for fans.

God of War: Ragnarok was first announced in September 2020 alongside an original release date of 2021, before being pushed to 2022 during Sony's PlayStation Showcase a year later. As no further news or gameplay has been shown since the event, speculation has been mounting as to whether it will hit its date, so this is a good sign that it is still on target.

Of course, a delay can still happen at any time but there has been a flurry of reports and leaks all suggesting that the action adventure will make its 2022 release date. Bloomberg journalist and Sony insider Jason Schreier, for one, recently confirmed that the God of War: Ragnarok is still on track and expected to launch in 2022. 

A PlayStation database leak in January also pointed to the game arriving on September 30th this year. While this could just be a placeholder, it potentially gives us a good idea of what date Sony Santa Monica is trying to hit. With Sony reportedly set to announce its PS5 subscription service later this week, there's a chance we could hear more about God of War

God of War: Ragnarok is scheduled to launch sometime in 2022 across PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Sony is focused on bringing the IP to Hollywood as well, by teaming up with Amazon for a God of War TV series – and this Game of Thrones actor would be perfect for Kratos

TOPICS
Gaming
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde

Matthew is the Staff Writer for T3, covering news and keeping up with everything games, entertainment, and all manner of tech. You can find his work across numerous sites across the web, including TechRadar, IGN, Tom's Guide, Fandom, NME, and more. In his spare time, Matthew is an avid cinema-goer, keen runner and average golfer (at best). You can follow him @MattForde64

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.