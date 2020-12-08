Gift guide: The new Apple iPad Air is the perfect Christmas gift for multitaskers

Whether it’s for work, travel or general downtime, having a tablet around the house is pretty handy. The Apple iPad Air is Apple’s latest offering and is a compact box of tricks that anyone would like to find under the Christmas tree.

The tablet has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display for gorgeous graphics and clear video, plus a A14 Bionic chip inside, for speedy multitasking. As Apple puts it, this tablet does more than a computer “in simpler, more magical ways.”

The device has a fresh new look, with less curved edges and comes in five colours: sky blue, green, rose gold, silver and space grey. Buyers can even have the device engraved for a personal touch.

Who's it for?

Creatives: With a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and an App Store full of editing, art and writing apps, the iPad Air helps creative people be creative. The device is compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio as well as the Apple Pencil 2 for writing and illustrating. Plus, the device itself comes in five colours so people can express themselves.

Students and workers: Built for versatility, the iPad Air offers tonnes of options to help people use it in the best way for them, plus different ways to stay connected such as superfast Wi-Fi 6, which is handy if 2021 holds the prospect of further lockdowns. Better cameras and microphones can keep faces and voices crystal clear on video calls and it’s easy to flip between screens and perform different tasks, which could be made even easier with a connected keyboard.

Entertainment junkies: Leisurely gamers, YouTube fans and film fanatics would all make great use of an iPad Air. The graphics of the A14 chip, Liquid Bionic display and stereo speakers make playing games and watching favourite influencers and actors a joy.

Age range:

If you’ve ever given a kid an iPad to play with, you’ll know that almost anyone can use one. The price tag may put you off gifting one to a toddler, but everyone from the kids to great grandparents could find a good use for this gift.

What makes it the ideal Christmas gift?

Creative powerhouse: iPad Air users can shoot a 4K video and then edit it right on iPad Air, or use the second‑generation Apple Pencil to paint and illustrate with dynamic brushes. The A14 Bionic chip inside the device helps users unlock new creative possibilities with photo editing, music creation and more.

Work versatility: It’s easier than ever to work from home (or anywhere else) using an iPad thanks to a compatible Smart Keyboard Folio or Magic Keyboard and the device boasts all-day battery life, making it perfect to take to a meeting or on a trip…when we’re allowed to travel again.

Great camera and visuals: The iPad Air boasts a 12MP back camera with Focus Pixels and 7MP FaceTime HD camera for high‑quality video calls. Users can shoot 4K videos and enjoy footage on the super clear screen.

Great looks: The iPad Air has got a makeover inside and out. With a slick new look and a choice of colours, there’s an option to suit everyone and there’s even the chance to personalise the device too.

