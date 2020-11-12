Gift guide: Limited edition Breitling chronograph arrives just in time for Christmas

If you're planning on asking Santa for a limited-edition Breitling Chronograph this Christmas, then you’re in luck – this new timepiece made in partnership with the Watch of Switzerland Group has just landed.

Strictly limited to just 150 pieces worldwide, with 100 going to the UK and 50 to the US, this is an incredibly exclusive timepiece.

Based on the Breitling Premier B01 Chronograph 42, the Premier Special Edition features a vintage design dating back to the 1940s and is a core member of the Breitling family. The chronograph timepiece has a 42mm case with clean silver dial and contrasting blue sub dials at the three and nine o’clock positions – a 30-minute counter and seconds counter respectively.

(Image credit: Breitling)

The watch also features a white tachymeter around the outer edge of the dial, giving it a motorsport feel as the scale can be used to calculate the average speed of a vehicle travelling a known distance. The blue detailing is matched to a blue alligator leather strap, completing the watch’s vintage look.

Inside sits the Breitling Manufacture Caliber 01 automatic mechanical movement, visible through the sapphire case back, which is inscribed with ‘The Watches of Switzerland Group’. The in-house designed movement has 70 hours of power reserve.

(Image credit: Breitling)

This particular model of Breitling Premier was born through an exclusive collaboration with the Watches of Switzerland Group, and will be sold exclusively through its Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb and Watches of Switzerland stores in the UK, and through Mayors in the US.

Each watch is accompanied with a certificate signed by Breitling chief executive Georges Kern and Watches of Switzerland Group chief executive Brian Duffy.

