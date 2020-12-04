Gift guide: GoPro Hero9 Black is the ideal Christmas gift for daredevils

If you know someone who is an adrenaline junkie, globe trotter or is seriously into a hobby like cycling or surfing, the GoPro Hero 9 is a great pick for Christmas.

This waterproof action camera may be small, but it is mighty and packed with top features such as the ability to capture crisp 20MP photos and shoot 5K videos.

There’s also the option to capture slo-mo footage and record timelapses, plus stream HD videos and control the little camera using voice commands, which would be handy if the user is in a bike or diving out of a plane – who knows.

As well as having a built-in mount, the GoPro Hero 9 can work with more than 30 accessories, so there really is something to make it work for everyone, no matter how weird their hobby!

Who's it for?

Adrenalin junkies: With a built-in mount and wide assortment of accessories, GoPro Hero 9 is designed to be at the heart of the action and hang on in there, no matter whether it’s dangling off a cliff or speeding down a ski slope, making it ideal for daredevils.

Globe trotters: Travelling the world is easier hands-free, especially with a bulging backpack in tow. The GoPro Hero can be attached to people and stuff really easily and because it can be left running, so users won’t miss any magic moments.

Hobbyists: With slo-mo capabilities, owners of this camera can film themselves doing their hobby and use the footage to improve, making this a great gift for everyone from golfers to surfers. They can also enjoy reliving glories such as race wins by watching footage and timelapses.

(Image credit: GoPro)

Age range:

There's no official age range for the Go Pro Hero 9. It’s a pricey bit of kit but it’s built to be tough, so there’s no reason why it couldn’t be strapped to a kid to see what they get up to, for example.

What makes it the ideal Christmas gift?

A neat package: The diminutive camera measures just 7cm by 5.5cm and is easily carried and mounted on various bits of sports equipment, with a wide variety of accessories available to make sure it can be used exactly how its owner wants. This model also has a front display that serves up a live preview for easy selfie framing—while the large rear touch screen delivers intuitive control.

Amazing resolution and visuals: The Go Pro Hero 9 lets users shoot 5K video that captures every detail even when zooming in. It also records in 4K, 2.7K, 1440p and 1080p, so if you’re gifting this camera to a surfer, they’ll be able to capture every water droplet, while cyclists reviewing footage could see important landmarks and features of their journey.

Super stabilization: The camera offers Max HyperSmooth stabilization for smoother footage. The HyperSmooth 3.0 feature includes in-camera horizon levelling – the company’s advanced stabilization yet – which means footage will be more akin to Red Bull TV than The Six Sense (hopefully). There’s also Max SuperView for a wide-angle view, which is brilliant for most sports and those all-important team shots too.

Cool tricks: The little camera packs a punch when it comes to cool features. For example, the GoPro Hero 9 captures up to 240 frames per second for astonishing 8x slo-mo, which is brilliant for capturing intricate bike tricks, golf swings or jumps of any kind. Users can also record time-lapse videos with TimeWarp 3.0 or use LiveBurst mode to record 1.5 seconds before and after a shot, helping users find the best picture or enabling them to share a clip.

Buy the GoPro Hero9 Black here:

Liked this? More Christmas gift inspiration below: