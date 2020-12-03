Gift guide: 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service is a thoughtful Christmas gift for history-lovers

The 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service is a thoughtful and unique gift for people who want to know more about where they come from. The online DNA service helps users learn about their ancestral origins and customers are able to discover DNA relatives around the world (at least in theory).

This isn’t a Christmas present that involves needles or blood. Instead, recipients need only to provide a saliva sample, which they then pop in the post once they have registered their sample online.

This gift keeps on giving, because three to five weeks later, the user will receive a report available to view online, that will give them a glimpse into their ancestry. They can choose whether they want to share their findings, and could even reach out to people who may be distant relatives.

Who's it for?

Aspiring genealogists: 23andMe taps into the current popular interest in family history and the online tool allows the user to automatically start to build a family tree from their DNA relationships.

For family groups: The kit is great for families wishing to share and compare genetic similarities. This year in the UK, not everyone can spend Christmas Day together, but this kit could help soften the blow.

For the person who has everything: We all know someone who is lucky enough to have stylish clothes, the latest tech and everything else in between. But this kit offers something completely different and could allow them to discover and make contact with members of their wider DNA family groups across the globe. It’s an adventure in a box.

Age range:

23andMe say its kits are intended for adults. In fact, customers have to be 18 years or older to order a test. However, DNA kits may be used for children providing the kits are activated by their parent or legal guardian.

What makes it the ideal Christmas gift?

Exciting and novel: An online ancestry and traits kit makes a refreshing change from socks and gift vouchers. While it’s a generous gift, it offers longevity and offers access to more than 80 personalised reports.

Straightforward to use: The 23and Me kit comes with great instructions and is simple to use, working with an easy and non-invasive saliva test and then offering users reports that are easy to digest. For those who want more detail, additional layers of information are built into the product such as an interactive tool to explore their ancestry.

Flexibility: The product can simply be used to provide detailed online reports from DNA or users can decide to delve deeper by using other features such as the DNA relative finder, which allows them to message possible relations. There’s also an option to upgrade to the Health + Ancestry service for an additional fee.

Buy the 23andMe Ancestry + Traits Service here:

