GIANT Cyber Monday TV deal: Get a huge 70-inch Philips 4K TV plus soundbar bundle for just £699!

Now is the perfect time for a big TV upgrade, and this top Cyber Monday deal would certainly upgrade you to a big TV. If you want something to really bring the magic of Christmas Day movies home (or of Boxing Day football, if that's more your speed), this 70-inch telly with a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR is an astonishing bargain.

The Philips 70PUS6504 offered great value picture quality when it was over a grand – for £699 it's a ludicrous amount of TV for the money. But the deal only runs until 11.59pm on December 1st, so get a move on!

With a triple tuner for live TV, plus four HDMI ports, it's all kitted for connectivity – you'll have no problems getting your streamers and consoles hooked up.

Oh, and you get a soundbar thrown in for this price, which connects to the TV over HDMI for easy setup and syncing, but also has Bluetooth built in for streaming your music to it.

When it comes to cinematic bang for buck, this deal will probably the Cyber Monday 2019 winner.

Philips 70PUS6504 70-Inch 4K TV with Philips HTL1508 Bluetooth Soundbar | Was £1062.46 | Now £699 at Amazon UK

This 70-inch LCD TV has a 3840x2160 Ultra HD panel, with support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR – it's a totally modern TV in every way. 4 HDMI ports make it easy to get everything connected – and that includes the bundled soundbar, which gives you a big audio upgrade from a standard TV speaker setup. This deals ends at 11.59pm on Sunday December 1st!View Deal

Cyber Monday sales around the web