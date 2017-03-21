Ghost in the Shell: it's coming, it stars Scarlett Johansson, and this is what her flat looks like in it

Ghost in the Shell is one of the greatest animated films ever made. Last we looked, it was available on Netflix, and T3's Robert Jones had this to say about it:

"Laced with haunting imagery, stunning dystopian cityscapes and some of the coolest action ever drawn, Ghost In The Shell is just pure anime perfection.

Whether it's cyborg enforcer Motoko Kusanagi taking on the seemingly invincible Tachikoma tank beneath a carving of the tree of life, the Mobile Armored Riot Police chasing smoke in their hunt for the shadowy Puppet Master, or watching a cloned basset hound have his ears carefully lifted out of his food bowl by his owner, this film is just fantastic, beautiful and an absolutely essential watch."

Ghost in the Shell has now been turned into a live action movie, with Scarlett Johansson as 'Major', a cyborg sexy, terrorism-fighting super soldier.

The impeccably cool/utterly ridiculous cast also includes Takeshi Kitano (Sonatine, er, Takeshi's Castle), Juliette Binoche (The English Patient) and Michael Pitt (Funny Games, Boardwalk Empire).

If it musters even a tenth of the hyperkinetic intensity of the cartoon, it'll be a winner.

Now, let Richard Johnson, lead art director on the project, talk you through what your home of the future might look like if you, too, were a heavily armed, flesh-covered robot.

Ghost in the Shell is released March 29 including on IMAX and 3D screens