Getting a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or new iPhone? This wireless charger is an ideal match and 50% off right now

Anker makes some of the absolute best charging products in the world and, when it comes round to Qi-certified wireless charging pads and stands, it is arguably the best in the business.

And that is why when we saw this half price discount deal on the excellent Anker Qi-Certified Wireless Charging Stand over at Amazon we sat up and paid attention. That's 50 per cent off a stylish, vertical stand wireless charger that works perfectly with any Qi-enabled phone.

That means that both iPhone and Android users are perfectly catered for, with everything from the Apple iPhone X, through iPhone XS Max and onto iPhone XR compatible, as well as top devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S10 Plus.

Naturally, this Anker charger will also be a perfect partner for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 2019 new iPhone range, too, so if you're about to upgrade then this is a deal worth checking out.

Anker Wireless Charger, Qi-Certified | was £29.99 | now £14.99 at Amazon

One of the best wireless charging stands available today, with a large 50 per cent price cut applied, is definitely something to consider if you've been thinking about upgrading your phone charging setup. That half-price discount means instead of paying £29.99 you can pick up this Anker wireless charging stand for only £14.99. Free delivery is also included for Prime members.View Deal

