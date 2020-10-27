Get your hands on the Amazon’s Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and all-new Fire TV Stick Lite for under AU$100

It’s not even Christmas season and Amazon is already in the giving mood by reducing the combined price of the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and all-new Fire Stick Lite to an affordable AU$89 – a great bargain if you’re looking to dip your toe into the world of home-tech and automation.

If you’re unsure what Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite actually is – it’s a streaming device (similar to Google’s Chromecast) a plug-and-play solution to stream from your favourite services like Netflix and Prime Video. All you need to do is plug the stick into your HDMI port and you’ll have access to Stan, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and YouTube, and catch-up TV apps like ABC iview, 9Now, 10play, SBS On Demand and 7Plus

The Echo Dot 3 is also a popular choice amongst the available smart home devices thanks to its affordability. This voice controlled, compact speaker can keep you up to date with current affairs, the weather and even traffic conditions.

You can also link the Fire Stick to the smartspeaker device so you’ll also be able to control your smart home setup through Alexa voice commands as well – sweet as!

