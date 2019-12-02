Get up to 50% off Withings smartwatches in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale

Withings is at the forefront of hybrid smartwatch design, blending year-long battery life and analogue dials, with fitness tracking, a heart rate monitor, and an attractive design.

It's rare for Withings to ever drop its prices, but right now you can save up to £100 on a wide range of its hybrid smartwatches, as part of Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.

Included in the Cyber Monday sale is the Withings Steel HR in a range of colours and materials, as well as the Move and HR Sport.

These colour combinations are classics, so will stay in style for a long time and match with most outfits. It is a time-limited offer so you'd better head over to Amazon soon.

If you are more of a Fitbit gal or guy, you can see the best Fitbit deals here.

Withings Steel HR 36mm | Was £229.99 | Now £133.95 | Save £96 at Amazon

This classy, 36mm hybrid smartwatch features a rose gold-coloured stainless steel case with grey silicone strap and white face, with rose gold dials. The watch has a second dial for tracking your daily steps, and a simple digital display for showing your heart rate and notifications.View Deal

Withings Pulse HR | was £89.95 | now £75.80 at Amazon

Pulse HR is a health & fitness tracker, featuring heart rate, multisport tracking, connected GPS and an OLED screen that displays full smartphone notifications for calls, texts, events and all your favourite apps. It has been designed to support you day and night with automatic sleep tracking, water-resistance up to 50m, and a long-life battery of up to 20 days.View Deal

Withings Move | was £59.95 | now £49.26 at Amazon

Withings Move is an accessible activity and sleep tracking watch that helps you go the distance with its 18-month battery life, water-resistance to 50m, and undeniable style.View Deal

Withings Steel HR 36mm | Was £229.99 |Now £167.27 | Save £52.69 at Amazon

This model of Withings Steel HR has a 36mm case and is finished is rose gold with a classy blue face and matching blue leather strap, with rose gold buckle. The watch has a second dial for tracking your steps and a simple display for your heart rate.View Deal

Withings Steel HR Sport 40mm | Was £189.95 | Now £125.96 | Save £64 at Amazon

One of the latest additions to the Withings range, the Steel HR Sport has a 40mm case finished in durable stainless steel, along with a breathable silicon strap. What separates this Sport model is its VO2 Max estimate, which offers an estimate of your overall fitness level; there is also a heart rate monitor and movement tracking.View Deal

Other Withings health products are also discounted, including the Body+ Digital Scale, Sleep Sensing & Home Automation Pad, and Withings Blood Pressure Monitor.

Check out all the products on sale following the link below:

Liked this?

Cyber Monday sales around the web