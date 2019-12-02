Get up to 50% off Withings smartwatches in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale

Withings is at the forefront of hybrid smartwatch design, blending year-long battery life and analogue dials, with fitness tracking, a heart rate monitor, and an attractive design.
It's rare for Withings to ever drop its prices, but right now you can save up to £100 on a wide range of its hybrid smartwatches, as part of Amazon's Cyber Monday sale.
Included in the Cyber Monday sale is the Withings Steel HR in a range of colours and materials, as well as the Move and HR Sport.
These colour combinations are classics, so will stay in style for a long time and match with most outfits. It is a time-limited offer so you'd better head over to Amazon soon.
Withings Steel HR 36mm | Was £229.99 | Now £133.95 | Save £96 at Amazon
This classy, 36mm hybrid smartwatch features a rose gold-coloured stainless steel case with grey silicone strap and white face, with rose gold dials. The watch has a second dial for tracking your daily steps, and a simple digital display for showing your heart rate and notifications.View Deal
Withings Pulse HR | was £89.95 | now £75.80 at Amazon
Pulse HR is a health & fitness tracker, featuring heart rate, multisport tracking, connected GPS and an OLED screen that displays full smartphone notifications for calls, texts, events and all your favourite apps. It has been designed to support you day and night with automatic sleep tracking, water-resistance up to 50m, and a long-life battery of up to 20 days.View Deal
Withings Move | was £59.95 | now £49.26 at Amazon
Withings Move is an accessible activity and sleep tracking watch that helps you go the distance with its 18-month battery life, water-resistance to 50m, and undeniable style.View Deal
Withings Steel HR 36mm | Was £229.99 |Now £167.27 | Save £52.69 at Amazon
This model of Withings Steel HR has a 36mm case and is finished is rose gold with a classy blue face and matching blue leather strap, with rose gold buckle. The watch has a second dial for tracking your steps and a simple display for your heart rate.View Deal
Withings Steel HR Sport 40mm | Was £189.95 | Now £125.96 | Save £64 at Amazon
One of the latest additions to the Withings range, the Steel HR Sport has a 40mm case finished in durable stainless steel, along with a breathable silicon strap. What separates this Sport model is its VO2 Max estimate, which offers an estimate of your overall fitness level; there is also a heart rate monitor and movement tracking.View Deal
Other Withings health products are also discounted, including the Body+ Digital Scale, Sleep Sensing & Home Automation Pad, and Withings Blood Pressure Monitor.
Check out all the products on sale following the link below:
