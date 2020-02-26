Xbox Series X Cyberpunk 2077 special offer confirmed by CD Projekt

The studio behind The Witcher series has announced that its new upcoming sci-fi title, Cyberpunk 2077, will be free for on Xbox Series X for players who have already forked out for the Xbox One version when it hits the platform.

CD Projekt has remained somewhat guarded about its plans for next-gen platforms with the title, especially after it broke the news that the game would be delayed by five months.

Last year, joint CEO Adam Kiciński said, "[Cyberpunk 2077] was always designed for [PS4 and Xbox One]. We are thinking about the next generation, but for now, we are focused on the current generation. That plan is still valid," leading to the conclusion that the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch were inevitable, but may be pushed back in light of the delay.

Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades. Owners of #Cyberpunk2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available. https://t.co/nfkfFLj85wFebruary 24, 2020

Replying to Xbox's news of Smart Delivery on Twitter, the developer's Twitter account chimed in, saying "Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades.

"Owners of #Cyberpunk2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available."

The cross-gen release is part of the newly announced Smart Delivery, which lets you buy a title once "in order to play the best available version for whichever Xbox console" you're playing on. All of Xbox's first-party studios will be supporting the feature, and CD Projekt, a third-party studio, will no doubt be joined by other devs choosing to make the most of if.

Microsoft also divulged more details on the specs of the Xbox Series X, including its 12 teraflops GPU. We don't know when you'll be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 on it, but the title is coming to PS4 and Xbox One on September 17.