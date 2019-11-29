Best Black Friday book deals on Amazon 2019: popular books for cheap

Books will never go out of style, and although you can get the best Amazon Kindle deals this Black Friday, what we are most excited about are physical book deals, of which there is also many. And it's not just us who are excited, according to Amazon, more than 90,000 books has been shipped to customers already this Black Friday, partially due to all the great deals they have on books, as well as all the other deals the retail giant has going on right now.

There are way too many books to list all the best Black Friday deals here but we endeavoured to pick one for all members of the family, from cookbooks and classics to Star Wars maps, non-fiction books and beyond.

If you are ever unsure what top get for a family member or friend for Christmas, a book is always the best contingency plan: they are cheap to buy and you will look more sophisticated than if you'd just gave them a Tesco gift card. Wins all around.

T3's top Amazon Black Friday book deals right now

Guinness World Records 2020 | Black Friday price £7.99 | RRP £20 | You save £12.01 (60%) on Amazon

The Guinness World Committee selected the best of the newly approved claims from the 50,000 applications received from the public over the past 12 months and compiled it into the newly-revamped lexicon. The Committee's ever-expanding pool of international consultants and experts helped make sense of the world around us, explore the vast spectrum of record-breaking ventures of the bold in 11 superlative-packed chapters.View Deal

Mary Poppins: Illustrated Gift Edition | Black Friday price £9.45 | RRP £20 | You save £10.55 (53%) on Amazon

First published in 1934, Mary Poppins has been delighting readers ever since, both in books and on film. This stunning deluxe edition was published ahead of the release of Disney's Mary Poppins Returns film. Even if you didn't like the movie itself, you will still feel delighted by the story and the beautiful illustrations in the book.View Deal

Guinness World Records Gamer's Edition 2020 | Black Friday price £4.20 | RRP £9.99 | You save £5.79 (58%) on Amazon

The Guinness World Records Gamer's Edition 2020 features all of the most popular gaming legends such as Super Mario, Spider-Man, Pikachu, Link, Master Chief, Batman, Mickey Mouse, Lara Croft and Crash Bandicoot are all honoured with their own page. Dive in and find out all about the most shocking records of the ever-expanding world of gaming!View Deal

21 Lessons for the 21st Century | Black Friday price £4.40 | RRP £9.99 | You save £5.59 (56%) on Amazon

Following up on the hugely successful Sapiens and Homo Deus, Yuval Noah Harari takes us on a thrilling journey through today’s most urgent issues. The golden thread running through his exhilarating new book is the challenge of maintaining our collective and individual focus in the face of constant and disorienting change. Are we still capable of understanding the world we have created?View Deal

Ms Cupcake: The Naughtiest Vegan Cakes in Town | Black Friday price £10.99 | RRP £18.99 | You save £8 (42%) on Amazon

Here are some of Ms Cupcake’s most indulgent recipes to make at home using ingredients readily available at the supermarket or local shop. What’s more, most of the recipes can be made gluten-free with simple substitutions. Gluten-free, vegan and eggless cakes full of flavour and texture, better try them out today!View Deal

Killing Commendatore | Black Friday price £11.90 | RRP £20 | You save £8.10 (40%) on Amazon

The epic new novel from the internationally acclaimed and best-selling author of Norwegian Wood. A tour de force of love and loneliness, war and art – as well as a loving homage to The Great Gatsby – Killing Commendatore is a stunning work of imagination from one of our greatest writers.View Deal

Audible: Save 50% on your first 4-months of membership | just £3.99/month!

New Audible customers can currently get 50% off for their first 4 months of membership. That means you'll pay £3.99/month rather than £7.99/month. After the trial period ends the price will revert to the regular £7.99, but the trail can be cancelled at any time. Planning on picking up a Kindle over Black Friday? Make sure you make the most of this deal as well!View Deal

3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free!

Just got a new Kindle or Amazon Tablet? This very welcome Black Friday Day deal allows you to enjoy Kindle Unlimited's library of more than 1 million titles, audiobooks and magazines for free for 3 months, with the price brought down from £23.97 to £0.00. Even after the initial deal expires you'll get great value for money, with the service then only costing £7.99 per month, though you can cancel at any time, even during the completely free first three months. What's not to like – give it a go now!View Deal

