Get Superfast Vodafone broadband from just £22 AND a free Google Nest Hub Max in this Black Friday bonanza

The best Black Friday deals continue to gather steam ahead of the big day. You might want to buy all the flashy smart home devices (and we don't blame you) over looking for broadband deals, but those gadgets won't perform without a network connection worthy of 2020. Fortunately, Vodafone has got you covered with a super awesome fibre broadband deal with a great connection and smart home hub bundle deal.

If you sign up for a Vodafone broadband deal before 2nd December, you'll be able to claim a free Google Nest Hub Max worth £219. And that's not all – at the same time Vodafone has slashed its prices so you can get 35Mb fibre broadband from just £22 per month as an existing Vodafone mobile customer, or £24 per month as a new customer.

The Google Nest Hub Max is the most advanced smart speaker that Google has put out yet, with a 10-inch visual display showing everything from the time, to your route to work, to that recipe you've been meaning to try. It also contains all the power of Google Assistant, a hefty speaker capable of filling a room with music and a security camera mode.

Vodafone's fibre broadband deals were already the cheapest – it's on a big recruitment drive right now – so this deal is probably the best broadband deal you're likely to see for the foreseeable future.

The £24 per month deal is for up to 35Mb fibre broadband which would give you download speeds of around 4.7MB/s – fast enough to download a large album on Spotify in about 12 seconds or an episode of The Crown in HD on Netflix in about 90 seconds.

Meanwhile, for £28 per month you can get superfast fibre with speeds of up to 63Mb (or £26, if you're an existing Vodafone customer). Either of these broadband packages is easily fast enough to download or stream 4K video – Netflix 4K only requires 25Mb speeds so even the 35Mb option is more than fast enough with room to spare.

Vodafone is also so confident in its speeds that if it doesn't hit the stated numbers it'll give you your money back. See the full details on these deals below as well as some price comparison tools so you can compare them against the UK market in your area.

Vodafone's broadband flash deals: full details

Vodafone Superfast 1 with 35Mb speeds, WiFi hub included, free activation and free Google Nest Hub Max | £24 per month with Vodafone

We've taken a look at the UK market and this is one of the best broadband deals you're going to find at the moment. The total cost of this plan is just £288 over the course of the year, so if you remove the value of the £220 Google Nest Hub Max, that leaves you with Superfast broadband for just an additional £68.View Deal

Vodafone Superfast 1 with 63Mb speeds, WiFi hub included, free activation and free Google Nest Hub Max | £28 per month with Vodafone

If you want even faster speeds, you can increase your speed to 63Mb for just £4 extra per month. If you're living in a big household or with data-hungry housemates or family members this is a fantastic value offer that beats the one above. Remove the value of the Nest Hub Max, and it is astonishingly cheap for broadband this fast!View Deal

UK broadband price comparison:

