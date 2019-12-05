Get Samsung's 3.1 channel soundbar with subwoofer for just $188 at Walmart

Christmas is now well and truly approaching, as Black Friday and Cyber Monday fade into yonder, bringing with it even more opportunities to grab the latest tech for a hugely discounted price. That thing you've been eyeing up for a while? There's a good chance it'll have money off right around now.

T3 has spent the past few weeks hunting high and low for the very best deals that you can find across a huge range of products, from smartphones to tablets to kitchenware to audio equipment. On our quest, we've found some stonking deals and we're absolutely sure there are more to come.

One deal that really caught out eye is for the Samsung 3.1 soundbar with wireless subwoofer, currently going for just $187.99 at Walmart.

Samsung 3.1 Soundbar System with Wireless Subwoofer (HW-R60M/ZA) | Was $299.99 | Now $187.99 | Available at Walmart

Sound is a hugely important part of any media experience and TV speakers, by and large, just don't cut it. So, if you're still relying on them, or just want to upgrade your setup, Walmart is running this tasty deal.View Deal

Samsung's TVs and speaker systems have rightfully earned themselves a lot of respect within the industry and with consumers, and the 3.1 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer is a good example of why: clean, simple, and very effective.

With 310 watts emitting from this thing, you can rest assured that your room is going to be totally full of sound. The wireless subwoofer means the bass can be positioned in the perfect place, adding weight without drowning out whatever else is going on. The setup has Bluetooth, too, making connecting with other devices super easy.

As this is a Samsung device, the company has worked hard to make sure it works perfectly with its range of TVs, with plug-and-play setup and the ability to control both your TV and the speakers with Samsung remotes.