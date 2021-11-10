Get fit for Black Friday with this awesome exercise bike deal from Echelon

Now we're talking! Finally, decent Black Friday exercise machine deals are started to come in, like this excellent offer from smart connected fitness equipment manufacturer Echelon. Get its Smart Connect EX3 Max Bike or Smart Rower for £££ cheaper from TODAY!

• Buy the Echelon Smart Connect EX3 Max Bike or the Echelon Smart Rower for £250 less today (free shipping and 30 days free Echelon App membership)

I reviewed both of these machines myself, read all about them here: Echelon Smart Connect EX3 review and Echelon Smart Rower review. If I had to pick one, I would probably choose the Smart Rower; it's whisper quiet and the resistance toggle placement is one of the most ergonomic solutions I have seen in rowers, ever.

Echelon's Black Friday sale is among the best Black Friday deals this year so far and well worth a look if you're planning on upgrading your home gym anytime soon. Thankfully, unlike last year, we can expect more than just one or two Black Friday fitness deals to surface. Fingers crossed!

Echelon Smart Connect EX3 Max Bike | Was £1,199 | Now £949 | Save £250 at Echelon Echelon Smart Connect EX3 Max Bike | Was £1,199 | Now £949 | Save £250 at Echelon

The Echelon Smart Connect EX3 is a sturdy Peloton alternative for those on a tight budget. It might not have a built-in display but if you're happy to stream workouts on your smart TV, you can save a significant amount of money getting this smart bike. Now even cheaper!

Echelon Smart Rower | Was £1,199 | Now £949 | Save £250 at Echelon Echelon Smart Rower | Was £1,199 | Now £949 | Save £250 at Echelon

The Echelon Smart Rower is one of the most ergonomic indoor rowers on the market today. Its near-silent operation and foldability make it ideal for shared households. A one-month Echelon App subscription is included in the price!

Should you buy the Echelon Smart Connect EX3 Max Bike or the Echelon Smart Rower

The Echelon Smart Connect EX3 Max Bike is a decent mid-range exercise bike that although cuts some corners, it still offers enough functionality for most people who are trying to get fit at home. The Connect EX3 Max Bike is certainly cheaper than a Peloton bike and the classes in the Echelon App are also less shouty.

What you miss out on is a screen but as long as you have a tablet or better still, a smart TV knocking about at home, you should be able to stream workouts without a problem. The Echelon Bike can sync with apps like Strava, Zwift, Apple Health and Fitbit.

• Buy the Echelon Smart Connect EX3 Max Bike or the Echelon Smart Rower for £250 less today (free shipping and 30 days free Echelon App membership)

Similarly to the Connect EX3 Max Bike, the Echelon Smart Rower lacks a screen but offers the same connectivity as the exercise bike (tablet or smart TV owners are in luck). The rower hardly makes any sound when in use and even has a dedicated on/off button, unlike the more expensive NordicTrack RW900.

Thanks to its transport wheels, it can be trollied away to wherever it's stored outside business hours. As an added convenience, it can be folded up neatly when not in use so it takes up less space. #winning

T3's guides to the Black Friday sales and deals