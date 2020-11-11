Where to buy Xbox Series X and Series S: new stock updates and best prices

The Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S launch is finally here, with gamers getting their hands on Microsoft's next-gen console at long last.

Pre-orders for the systems sold out almost immediately, but retailers topped up their inventory for the November 10 launch day, Xbox fans who missed out on pre-orders the chance to nab themselves a new console.

As well as launch day stock for both the Xbox Series X|S (and the PS5) we're expecting to see more consoles pop up in Black Friday deals, and even as late as December, so even if you don't manage to secure one at launch, there's still hope this holiday season.

Just a reminder that the Xbox Series X's price tag is $499.99/ £449.99/ €499.99/ AU$749 while the more compact, but less powerful Xbox Series S comes in at $299 / £250 / €249 / AU$499. There's also the Xbox All Access program that let's you get a console with no upfront cost, spreading payments over 24-months, similar to a mobile phone contract, so there's an option to suit all budgets.

Xbox Series X pre-orders: top retailers [USA]

Walmart

Walmart is all out of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but the retailer as promised more inventory for its Black Friday sales, so there's still a chance of getting your hands on Microsoft's next-gen consoles.View Deal

Amazon US

Amazon usually has large allotments of products on launch days, but the official channels for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S seem to have dried up. There are sellers advertising the consoles for double their usual price, but it's worth hanging on until Black Friday, with Amazon confirming that it's getting more stock in November and December. View Deal

Microsoft Store

While thee Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are Microsoft's babies, visiting the store right now and trying to buy one will direct you to retail partner websites where you can pick up the consoles. It's worth keeping the page bookmarked just in case, but try your luck elsewhere first. View Deal

Best Buy

Best Buy is usually a safe bet when looking for new hardware at a system's launch. While both consoles are now sold out, another wave expected on Black Friday, so if you missed out, there's still a chance over the next couple weeks to pick up an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.View Deal

Target

Target has sold out of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The retailer hasn't confirmed that it's getting more in for Black Friday but we'd be surprised if hasn't allocated stock for the event, given its competitors have done so. Bookmark the page and check back, and we'll keep you updated!View Deal

Xbox Series X pre-orders: top retailers [UK]

GAME

GAME is offering pre-orders for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with a delivery date of December 18, 2020 – over a month away. It states that any orders placed from the November 10 launch day will be delivered by this date, so if you managed to grab a console on launch day, might be waiting on delivery for a few weeks. View Deal

Microsoft Store

Just like the US store, expect the UK store to top up its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launch day inventory. View Deal

Very

Very is a great place to visit for the new consoles, but it tends to sell out pretty fast so don't expect to see stock available for long. At the moment, neither the Xbox Series X or Series S is available, but Very says it has more stock coming soon, so it's likely there's a Black Friday sale on the way! View Deal

Amazon UK

The Xbox Series X is listed as out of stock at Amazon, while the Xbox Series S is available at sellers that have hiked up the price twofold, so beware of scalpers. If you do manage to get one, be advised that the retailer is struggling to meet delivery for its existing pre-orders, and you could be looking at a possible 2021 delivery date. View Deal

Currys

Currys has been cleaned out of its first tranche of both Xbox Series X consoles and Xbox Series S. The retailers states it is "working tirelessly to secure more stock" and that gamers should "check this page for more updates" but you might be out of luck.View Deal

John Lewis

Not a retailer many would think of for game console pre-orders, but John Lewis' fantastic customer service and two-year guarantee actually make it a great place to lock-in an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S. Unfortunately, both are listed as out of stock and the retailer doesn't have an update on when more will be back in. It's worth keeping an eye open for Black Friday sales though. View Deal

Smyth's Toys

Smyth's Toys is also now sold out of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, but the website says it's expecting more stock this month, so keep checking back! View Deal

ShopTo

ShopTo has sold out of its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. There's no word on if or when more stock will be available, but we're expecting most retailers to roll out more for Black Friday, so we'll be keeping an eye on this page. View Deal

Argos

Argos seems to be in the same boat as Very with its seemingly tiny stock gobbled up within minutes of going live. The retailer now recommends its customers register their interest to be notified when it gets more consoles in.View Deal

Xbox Series X pre-orders: top retailers [AUS]

Microsoft Store

Microsoft is currently directing customers to its retail partners to find their next-gen consoles as it's out of stock of both the Series X and Series S.View Deal

EB Games

EB's launch stock of both consoles is sold out, but throughout the day it's been periodically opening up access, letting people order for post-launch delivery 'sometime in 2020'. View Deal

JB Hi-Fi

JB suspended its Xbox Series X pre-orders, but promised more when it has confirmation of more stock. So it's worth checking the website for the Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series S is open for pre-orders with more stock expected on December 7 "or shortly thereafter". View Deal

Harvey Norman

One of the official partners on Microsoft’s ‘pre-order retailers’ list, Harvey Norman had a large allocation of consoles available to pre-order, but it's all out of the next-gen hardware right now.View Deal

Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S?

With the next-gen Xbox, you'll essentially be deciding between a pricey and more powerful console with the Xbox Series X, or a surprisingly cheap, all-digital option, that's being touted as the smallest Xbox console ever.

While the Xbox Series S isn't packing the same premium hardware as the Xbox Series X, it boasts four times the processing powerful of the Xbox One X. The main difference between the two next-gen options is the resolution; the Xbox Series X can support 4K gaming at 60fps, while the Xbox Series S offers 1440p at 60fps.

Whichever flavor of Xbox console you opt for, you'll want to do your due diligence when it comes to making sure you're snagging the best deal; we've made that job a whole lot easier by hooking you up with retailers in your region so you can instantly find the best places to pre-order the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in the UK, USA and Australia. You can find links to these retailers above.

Xbox Series X: What are the console bundle options?

We haven't seen any console bundle options revealed yet – from Microsoft or other retailers – but if you were hoping for a Halo Infinite bundle, you're out of luck as the game has been delayed.

Instead, Microsoft is leaning into its Game Pass, offering four generations of titles at launch for gamers straight off the bat. No doubt we'll see bundles with upcoming titles like Cyberpunk 2077, and Assassin's Creed Valhalla for players who want to sink their teeth into a brand new game. We may even see special editions of the console in upcoming bundles, so keep an eye out.

Xbox Series X All Access

Xbox Series X All Access is a payment program that Microsoft has announced that allows gamers to pick up a next-gen console without the upfront cost – in a similar vein to smartphone contracts.

The Xbox Series X is available on All Access for $35 / £29 / AU$46 per month, while the Xbox Series S will cost $25 / £21 / AU$33 per month. The contract is for 24-months and is interest-free; it also includes 24-months of Game Pass Ultimate, offering a saving of over £100 over the duration of contract.

It is a credit agreement ultimately, so be sure to give it the same consideration you'd give any other before committing to it.