Get a free Simba Hybrid Duvet worth £195 with this awesome mattress deal

This is without doubt one of the absolute best, cost-saving duvet and mattress deals we've seen all year.

Pick up any size Simba Hybrid Mattress and, for a limited time only, you get a luxe, 300 thread-count Hybrid Duvet worth £195 for free.

Here are the details of the deal in full:

And, be under no illusion, the Simba Hybrid Mattress is the best mattress in the world right now, with it currently sitting top of T3's prestigious, expertly curated best mattress guide.

A combination of 2,500 conical pocket springs (in the King sized version), as well as a "Simbatex" cooling layer, guarantee an incredibly comfortable night's sleep, and with the luxe Hybrid Duvet on top, you're going to be set sleep-wise for literally years to come.

This deal excludes bunk and cot mattresses and bundles, but other than that any Hybrid Mattress is game.

As ever with these deals, time and stock is limited (the deal ends at midnight 22/10/2018), so if you want to score a completely free Hybrid Duvet with the very best mattress in the world, the Hybrid Mattress, then head on over to Simba's website now and enter the code OUTLAST18 when at checkout.