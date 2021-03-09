Get a FREE pair of Freebuds 3 with the Huawei Watch GT Pro smartwatch

Is there anything better than a top-quality smartwatch deal? We don't think so! That's why we're really excited about this promotion at AO, which includes a free pair of Huawei Freebud 3s with the purchase of a GT2 Pro smartwatch.

The Huawei Watch GT2 Pro is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, so this deal is certainly not one to be missed.

First and foremost, the Huawei Watch GT2 Pro is a stylish device with a colourful 1.84-inch AMOLED display, two colours options, two-week battery life, activity tracking, waterproofing, and everything else we've come to expect from a modern smartwatch. There's even real-time, continuous heart rate monitoring so you can get an overview of your health.

The smartwatch offers over 100 workout modes that encompass a more diverse range of sports; from golf at the driving range, and a game of football, to cross country skiing, and snowboarding.

If you're looking to get a smartwatch that doesn't cost the earth and seamlessly fits into your life, you could do worse than the Watch GT2 Pro.

The Huawei FreeBuds 3 are great alternatives to AirPods. They deliver a novel take on active noise cancellation, and are perfect for Android users who don't want to shell out for Apple's expensive buds.

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro Smartwatch with FREE Freebuds 3 | Black | just £249 at AO

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro Smartwatch with FREE Freebuds 3 | Grey | just £249 at AO

