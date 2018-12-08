Get a FREE Google Chromecast and £120 pre-paid credit card with this stellar BT Broadband deal

If you're hosting family Christmas this year and are a little concerned your current broadband package isn't up to the task of the FaceTime calls, constant festive playlist streaming, and Netflix binges – have we got a deal for you!

BT has unveiled a phenomenal new fibre broadband deal that includes a pre-paid Mastercard to spend on whatever you like, as well as a free Google Chromecast – so you can beam the beam festive family photos from your smartphone to the TV.

On top of all that, BT is also waiving their usual one-off activation fee, with new customers left only to stump-up £9.99 in postage costs for their new BT router.

When it comes to the broadband packages themselves, our top pick is BT's Superfast fibre broadband deal. It'll set you back £29.99 a month – down from £35.99 a month, but you get a hefty £120 pre-paid Mastercard. BT also includes free weekend calls to UK landlines, unlimited internet usage, and 200GB cloud storage.

If you decide to add the BT Sport App, which is free for the first three months but then costs £9 a month, BT will throw-in a free Google Chromecast worth £30. BT Sport App lets you to stream live coverage to your phone, tablet, and other devices.

If you're looking just a little bit faster, then it's worth checking out the £39.99 a month unlocks some impressive 67Mb average download speeds as well as a truly monumental £140 pre-paid Mastercard.

But if that's all a little pricey for you – or if you're one of those unlucky people who can't get fibre broadband in your area – standard 10Mb ADSL costs a mere £24.99 and you'll still bag a Reward Card worth £70.

BT fibre broadband deals in full:

BT Superfast 1 Broadband | 18 months | 50Mb avg speed | £9.99 router delivery | £29.99pm + £120 Reward Card | FREE Chromecast when you sign-up to BT Sports App

The rapid speed of this fibre broadband package equates to roughly 6.25MB per second – more than enough for super fast downloads and silky-smooth streaming. When all's said and done, this is our favourite BT broadband deals, and now it's even better.View Deal

BT Superfast 2 Broadband | 18 months | 67Mb avg speed | £9.99 router delivery | £39.99pm + £140 Reward Card | FREE Chromecast when you sign-up to BT Sports App

An extra £10 a month doesn't sound like much, but it lets you really ramp up the broadband speed to a rapid 8MB+ per second. Ideal if you have loads of people in your household all trying to use the internet at once or if you stream a lot of 4K content. You immediately shave £140 off the price with BT's most benevolent Reward Card.View Deal

BT ADSL broadband deal:

BT Broadband | 18 months | Up to 10Mb | £19.99 for activation and delivery | £24.99pm + £70 Reward Card | FREE Chromecast when you sign-up to BT Sports App

This is the least you can pay to get BT broadband. Anything under the £25 per month-mark is a-OK by us. As if the price wasn't attractive enough, you also get that lovely little Mastercard making the effective monthly spend around £21.View Deal

What is a BT Reward Card?

The Reward Card that BT sends out is a pre-paid credit card that can be used anywhere that accepts Mastercard.

For those counting, that's around a million shops, cafes and restaurants worldwide, so you shouldn't find it difficult to find places to spend your free money.

It's an old-fashioned chip and pin card, rather than contactless. But do make sure that you claim your Reward Card within three months of installation, otherwise you'll lose out on all that cash.