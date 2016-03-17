GDC 2016: Valve joins VR reveal-off by listing 38 titles coming to HTC Vive

Games, level editors and art apps among the named software

First it was Sony, revealing that before the end of the year 50 games will launch for the PlayStation VR, then it was Oculus VR, revealing via glossy sizzle reel that it too was going to have a dump truck load of VR games coming to the Rift, and now it is Valve and HTC's turn, with the VR partners unveiling a list of 38 games coming to the HTC Vive.

Here is the list in full:

  • #SelfieTennis
  • Adventure Time
  • Altspace
  • Arizona Sunshine
  • Audioshield
  • The Brookhaven Experiment
  • Budget Cuts
  • Cloudlands Minigolf
  • Elite: Dangerous
  • Envelope Eve
  • Everest
  • Fantastic Contraption
  • Final Approach
  • GiantCop
  • HoverJunkers
  • Job Simulator
  • John Wick: The Impossible Task
  • La Peri
  • Marble Mountain
  • Modbox
  • Pool Nation
  • Raw Data
  • Roadside
  • Space Pirate Trainer
  • The Gallery: Call of the Starseed
  • The Lab
  • The Rose and I
  • The Wave
  • Thunderbird
  • Tilt Brush
  • Time Machine
  • Universe Sandbox 2
  • Unreal Editor
  • Unseen Diplomacy
  • Vanishing Realms: Rite of Steel
  • VirZoom
  • Waltz of the Wizard

Of course, this is simply Valve's list of titles that have been designed with VR in mind, either launching alonside the HTC Vive in April or shortly afterwards. It announced earlier in the week that it was making every game in its catalogue playable in VR through SteamVR Desktop Theater mode.

