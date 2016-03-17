GDC 2016: The Witcher 3 scoops top prize at Game Developers Choice Awards

Former president of Nintendo, Satoru Iwata, also honoured in tribute video

By

The winners of the Game Developers Choice Awards 2016 have been announced at GDC, with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt winning Game of the Year.

Various other titles also picked up awards, including Her Story scooping both Best narrative and Best handheld/mobile game.

The full list of winners can be found below:

Game of the Year - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Best debut - Moon Studios, Ori and the Blind Forest

Innovation award - Her Story

Best technology - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Best visual art - Ori and the Blind Forest

Best narrative - Her Story

Best design - Rocket League

Best handheld/mobile game - Her Story

Audience award - Life is Strange

Satoru Iwata, the former Nintendo president who died last year, was also honoured with this tribute video at the awards ceremony.

