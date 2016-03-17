GDC 2016: The Witcher 3 scoops top prize at Game Developers Choice Awards

The winners of the Game Developers Choice Awards 2016 have been announced at GDC, with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt winning Game of the Year.

Various other titles also picked up awards, including Her Story scooping both Best narrative and Best handheld/mobile game.

The full list of winners can be found below:

Game of the Year - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Best debut - Moon Studios, Ori and the Blind Forest

Innovation award - Her Story

Best technology - The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Best visual art - Ori and the Blind Forest

Best narrative - Her Story

Best design - Rocket League

Best handheld/mobile game - Her Story

Audience award - Life is Strange

Satoru Iwata, the former Nintendo president who died last year, was also honoured with this tribute video at the awards ceremony.