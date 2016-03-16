GDC 2016: Oculus VR loads up game cannons and begins firing

Fightback against PlayStation VR begins with game-stuffed reveal video

By

After yesterday's PlayStation VR special event, where a series of games coming to Sony's VR platform were revealed, Oculus VR has decided to fight back.

A sizzle reel video has just been released by the VR front runner, which demonstrates a slew of in-game footage from various Rift-enabled titles. Titles shown off include Eve: Valkyrie, Project Cars and ADR1FT.

But hey, you know what's better than reading about the games? That's right, watching them. The Oculus Rift sizzle reel game video can be viewed below:

