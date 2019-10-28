Garmin Forerunner watch deal: get the Forerunner 235 for a Black Friday beating price

Argos seems to have loads of good Garmin Forerunner deals lately. Exhibit A is this cheap Garmin Foreunner 235 offer, which brings the price down of this still very potent multi-sport watch to £149.99 (Black/Blue colourway). In comparison, the Foreunner 235 on garmin.com is £199.99; instant savings!

• Buy the Garmin Forerunner 235 multi-sport smartwatch in Black/Blue at Argos for £149.99, RRP £199.99, you save £50 – 25%

The Fitbit family bundle is still on, where you can get a Fitbit Inspire HR and a Fitbit Ace 2 for £119.99. Also, the Garmin Forerunner 645 Music deal is also still on at Argos, if you need built in music storage and Garmin Pay compatibility.

The Garmin Forerunner 245 might be a very capable multi-sport watch, but that doesn't mean the previous generation for Forerunner 2xx is to be frowned upon. The Forerunner 235 sports GPS+GLONASS position tracking system, wrist-based HR and even estimates VO2 max, recovery time and predicts your race times for several distances. Battery lasts way over a week with average use and the watch only weighs 37.3 grams!View Deal

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 235

Let's not beat around the bush here: the Garmin Forerunner 235 is a very good multi-sport smartwatch.

The GPS location is accurate, the wrist-based HR is adequate enough and it also supports smart notifications. The Forerunner 235 is also water-rated to 5 ATM and therefore swimproof, dust and scratch resistant and has built-in accelerometer, too.

The battery life is also excellent, lasts up to nine days on average and charges in only two hours. Since the Forerunner 235 only weighs 37.3 grams, you won;t feel it bobbing up and down on your wrist either.

Now 25% its RRP on Argos, don't miss out!

