Gaming deals: Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB price slashed by 51%!

We review a lot of quality gaming mice here at T3, which is why when we saw this huge price cut on the quality Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum, a mouse that currently sits securely in our authoritative best gaming mouse guide, our head was well and truly turned.

The deal in question comes from Amazon and is one of its highlight deals of the day. The good news is that means the mouse is currently available with a massive 51 per cent discount applied, making it incredibly affordable, and that the deal is available with totally free shipping, too.

The bad news, though, is that because it is a deal of the day, not only are there limited numbers of the mouse available at this price point but there is less than 12 hours left to claim the deal before it time expires at midnight.

The full details of this top gaming deal can be viewed below:

Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum Gaming Mouse | was £69.99 | now £33.99 at Amazon

For anyone currently in the market for a top gaming mouse upgrade then this excellent deal on the well-reviewed Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum is absolutely worth checking out. That's because the mouse is currently discounted by 51%, a fact that has seen its price plunge from £69.99 to only £33.99. The G502 Proteus Spectrum is in T3's best gaming mice guide and highly rated across the board, making this one very attractive gaming mouse deal in our eyes. Free delivery is also included.View Deal

On review we described the Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum as "the best gaming mouse for gamers who want heavyweight customisation", before praising its RGB lighting, variable weight system, and huge selection of 11 programmable buttons. We also were fans of its up to 12,000 DPI sensor.

