GAME GOLF wearable tracking device to become Nike+ for golf?

GAME GOLF is a unique golf gadget aiming to make a quick round more social, visual and hopefully make you a much better player

Reaching out to club swingers around the world GAME GOLF is a wearable device and smartphone app that tracks your performance out on the course and let's you share the data with friends.

Using positional tech, motion sensors and a NFC club interface GAMEGOLF accurately records data including club-by-club performance and fairway accuracy. The device also uploads performance information to the cloud via Bluetooth to a smartphone or via USB to a PC and allows you to share scores about your round to see how you fare against friends.

Professional golfers Graeme McDowell and Lee Westwood have already backed the wearable tech with McDowell claiming that GAME GOLF is,“Extremely intuitive, doesn't disrupt your game and is essential for any golfer looking to understand their game better, knock down their handicap, give themselves a competitive edge and compete with their friends and family across the globe.”

Jambox and Ouya controller designer Yves Beharhas helped to make the GAME GOLF app and device more desirable to own for golf lovers claiming that, “The design and user interface is crafted to deliver a 21st century experience of the game.”

John McGuire, CEO and Co-Founder of GAME that developed the product believes the “golf community has been calling out for a product that tracks their game effortlessly, shares results with friends and provides intuitive data with which they can analyze to constantly improve their game.”

The project is hoping to raise $1250,000 via crowd funding website IndieGoGo to launch the GAME GOLF by Summer 2013, with a $149 pledge securing a device and a 1 year subscription to the GAME platform. You can head to the GAME GOLF IndieGoGo page to pre-order and find out more information.