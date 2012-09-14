GAME to offer Nintendo Wii U from £259.99

Console is available to pre-order now

By

High street retailer GAME has announced itself as the lead partner for Nintendo Wii U in the UK, and will be offering the console from £259.99

The firm will offer the white Wii U with 8GB solus console and gamepad for a penny shy of £260, while the black, 32gb console, gamepad, sensor bar, charging dock, stand and year's subscription to a Nintendo Network Premium account will cost £309.99 as a bundle package.

There will also be a ZombiU pack, which will comprise of a black 32GB console, gamepad, ZombiU, charging dock, stand, pro controller and a Premium Nintendo Network account for £349.99.

A GAME spokesperson said: “Nintendo has once again shaken up the gaming market with the launch of Wii U, packed with innovative features and some classic games.

"It's brilliant to see Nintendo catering for diehard fans with the return of Super Mario Bros and Call of Duty as launch titles and we are really delighted to be their lead partner for the UK launch.”

Eager gamers can pre-order the console directly from the GAME website or in-store for a deposit of just £20.

